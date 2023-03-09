Swimming: Falkirk Otter youngsters rack up new personal bests at meet
Falkirk Otter swimming club were in action again at the weekend competing under the FIRST team banner alongside swimmers from Grangemouth and Bo'ness at the FIRST Open swim meet at Grangemouth Sports Complex.
In what was a very strong competition, Falkirk Swimmers put all their hard work in training to practice by producing some excellent performances to help FIRST achieve the top team award over the weekend.
Fantastic swims from Emma Silcock, Ava Steele and Grace Blair led to a selection of SNAGS qualification and consideration times meaning that the Otter's will be well represented at the National age group championships which are being held in April this year in Aberdeen.
There were many highlights across the weekend including Zoe Crawford’s outstanding performance during the entertaining blue ribbon ‘Skins’ race, with Zoe making the final two of her age group in this popular knockout event and continuing her excellent start to the season.
Special mention to Daniil Olenych, from Ukraine, making his first appearance for the Otters and the following swimmers who all swam well with many making personal bests: Sara Aitken, Arjun Burrow, Grace Cooper, Indie Crosbie, Elliot Fawkes, Keeva Hardie, Kai Johnstone, Aniston Lindsay, Isla MacKenzie, Ewan McMahon, Antosh McGuigan, Nathanael and Raphael Schiff-Abels, Jack Sutherland, Mia Taylor and Lucy Ure.
The Otters will next be in action in two week’s time at Grangemouth Sports complex when they host the annual Falkirk Otter Development and Age Group Meet.
The following were point scorers and medal winners;
Grace Blair (6 th 50m fly, 6 th 400m IM, 4 th 200m IM, 5 th 100m back); Finlay Byrne (5 th 50m breastroke); Zoe Crawford (1 st 50m fly, 1 st 200m back, 1 st 400m IM, 1 st 50m back, 1 st 200m IM, 1 st 200m free, 2 nd 100m fly, 3 rd 200m fly, 5 th 100m free); Zachary Dormer (1 st 400m free, 2 nd 200m free, 2 nd 100m fly, 2 nd 100m back); Jessica Fletcher (3 rd 50m breastroke); Isla Macleod (5 th 50m fly); Lexine McCappin (1 st 400m IM, 1 st 400m free, 2 nd 200m back, 4 th 200m breastroke); Kyle Rawding (2 nd 100m breastroke, 4 th 50m back, 4 th 50m free, 5 th 100m back, 6 th 50m breastroke); Aaran Robinson (6 th 50m fly); Emma Silcock (3 rd 200m breastroke, 4 th 100m fly, 5 th 50m fly, 5 th 100m breastroke, 5 th 200m free); Ava Steele (5 th 400m IM, 5 th 200m breastroke, 6 th 200m back); Ruaraidh Stevenson (1 st 200m free, 1 st 200m fly, 2 nd 100m free); Victoria Weir (4 th 50m breastroke, 5 th 200m fly).