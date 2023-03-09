Swimming: Falkirk Otter youngsters rack up new personal bests at meet

Falkirk Otter swimmers were on top form (Photo: Contributed)

In what was a very strong competition, Falkirk Swimmers put all their hard work in training to practice by producing some excellent performances to help FIRST achieve the top team award over the weekend.

Fantastic swims from Emma Silcock, Ava Steele and Grace Blair led to a selection of SNAGS qualification and consideration times meaning that the Otter's will be well represented at the National age group championships which are being held in April this year in Aberdeen.

There were many highlights across the weekend including Zoe Crawford’s outstanding performance during the entertaining blue ribbon ‘Skins’ race, with Zoe making the final two of her age group in this popular knockout event and continuing her excellent start to the season.

Special mention to Daniil Olenych, from Ukraine, making his first appearance for the Otters and the following swimmers who all swam well with many making personal bests: Sara Aitken, Arjun Burrow, Grace Cooper, Indie Crosbie, Elliot Fawkes, Keeva Hardie, Kai Johnstone, Aniston Lindsay, Isla MacKenzie, Ewan McMahon, Antosh McGuigan, Nathanael and Raphael Schiff-Abels, Jack Sutherland, Mia Taylor and Lucy Ure.

The Otters will next be in action in two week’s time at Grangemouth Sports complex when they host the annual Falkirk Otter Development and Age Group Meet.

The following were point scorers and medal winners;

