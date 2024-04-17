SWF League One: Stenhousemuir and Falkirk both seal Championship promotion after victories

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the start of the current season, clubs voted to grow SWF’s top tier – beneath the SWPL – to 12 teams for the new campaign as part of a wider move to introduce a period of stability.

And that alongside Edinburgh City’s decision to fold its double-winning team sees no team being relegated from the Championship this term, while also opening up the promotion places in SWF League One to the top three finishers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders Stenhousemuir, who haven’t lost since a 4-2 defeat at Edinburgh Caley back in September last year, sealed their promotion after a 3-2 win at Bonnyrigg Rose.

Stenhousemuir and Falkirk have both earned promotion to the SWF Championship (Pictures by Ger Harley & Alex/Sportpix/SWF)

A double from American centre-back Megan French and an Erinn Maguire strike sealed the three points for Jack Cameron’s side in Midlothian.

The Warriors are now in pole position to seal the league title, sitting three points ahead of Falkirk with a game in hand over their local rivals.

Stenny now face third-placed Forfar Farmington this weekend at Ochilview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bairns sealed their promotion with a 4-0 away win at Forfar last Sunday, with a double from Suzanne Wyatt and goals from Lauren Shaw and Ella Stewart ensuring they can’t now be caught by Bonnyrigg Rose or Edinburgh Caley.

They aren’t in action now until they travel to Ochilview to face Stenhousemuir on the penultimate matchday of the season.

Meanwhile, SWFL East outfit Linlithgow Rose play in the SWF League Plate final this Saturday in Alloa against Musselburgh Windsor.

Ahead of that cup final, team captain Lucy McEwan said: “I am excited and honoured to be leading Linlithgow Rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year’s competition has been of a very high standard, which makes me so proud of the team to get to the final.

“We have worked so hard all year round, facing great opponents along the way, allowing us to improve game by game.