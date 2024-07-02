Suzie McNair: Falkirk swimmer set for European Junior Swimming Championships bow

Falkirk native Suzie McNair, who competes with Stirling Swimming, is at the European Junior Swimming Championships (Photo: Getty Images)

A group of five Scottish youngsters – including Falkirk’s Suzie McNair – are on a quest for European glory this week as they take to the water in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius for the European Junior Swimming Championships.

Running from Tuesday to Sunday this year, the annual event showcases the best talent in the pool from across the continent born between 2006-2010, consistently providing a launch pad for athletes heading towards the sport’s senior European and global stages.

Strong performances in both the 2022 and 2023 editions saw the Aquatics GB teams take home 11 medals from each of those two consecutive meets, with this year’s collective hoping to continue the success in the Lithuanian capital.

The group consisting of Evan Davidson (Perth City), Dean Fearn (Aberdeen Dolphin), Stefan Krawiec (East Lothian Swim Team) and McNair (Stirling Swimming), already have a bag load of international junior swimming experience between them, with medals won across the Commonwealth Youth Games, and European Youth Olympic Festival.

Making their Junior GB debuts will be Luke Hornsey (University of Edinburgh) and McNair, who was previously part of FIRST and Grangemouth ASC.