Super nine medal haul for Falkirk Taekwondo at TTA team national championships

Falkirk youngsters at the TTA championships (Photo: Submitted)

Hosted by Grandmaster TK Loh, head of the TTA, the club won five gold medals, one silver medal and three bronze medals. Seven came for sparring while the remaining two were awarded for patterns.

Falkirk had three teams in the patterns pairs even, winning two medals. Sister pairing Eva and Ellis Morrison won bronze as did Luke Smith and Charlie Marr.

In the cadet male sparring category, the club had four entries with Smith winning the under 37kg final. Marr picked up bronze in the under 41kg category.

Close friends Tom Nicols and Lee Skelsey met each other in the final of the under 49kg category and that one was a close fight. Skelsey just came out on top to win gold with Nicols settling for bronze.

In the female adult sparring category, Eva Morrison won gold. This was her third adult event, winning silver and gold in the previous competitions.

Finally, in the male events, Falkirk had two entries in the junior sparring category. Arlo Cathro-Brown won his final winning gold as did clubmate Ross Duff. Falkirk also picked up the best team spirit award on the day.

A club spokesperson said: “Well done to all our students for the tenacity, drive and bravery shown. A big thanks also to our coaches and parents on the day for making this a great success.”

Visit falkirktaekwondo.co.uk for further information about the club.