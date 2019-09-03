Summer season comes to an end for Falkirk Vics

As summer turns to autumn, so the Athletics calendar moves from track and field to Cross Country, with late August and early September seeing the climax of leagues and Grand Prix (GP) events.

The throws GP 2019 has been held over four matches across Scotland, with each athlete entering a number of throws events covering all throws specialisms.

Each age group has the best three throws from each discipline added together and a final age group position given.

Falkirk Victoria Harriers athletes participated over the series and ranked very highly, with pride of place going to Callum

Hendry (U15B) who was ranked first for hammer and discus, and third in shot put, over the entire GP series, netting £50 prize money.

Liam Nolan (Senior) was ranked first in discus, second in shot put and third in hammer over the series was awarded £45 prize money.

Lorna Brown (Senior) was ranked first in discus and in javelin winning £40.

Other field athletes performed admirably, producing many PBs across the series.

Grangemouth Stadium hosted the final match in the Scottish Men’s League Division One on Saturday 31st.

FVH men’s team retained their position in the top tier of Track and Field in Scotland with a fine team display, finishing second at Saturday’s match.

Sunday, 1st September saw FVH athletes head to Kilmarnock for the last match in the Central and Southern Scotland Athletics League.

With finalised results still to come in it looks very much like FVH have retained their position in Division Two.

The conditions were poor but despite that there was an excellent attendance from the juniors ranks.

Over 40 athletes competed in all events with particularly strong results in sprinting and middle distance races, securing over 10 first second and third place with a one and two finish in U15 girls 800m.

With the track season finished, the glorious mud awaits in the Cross Country season.

The road running section have the Stirling 10k on Sunday, September 8th as their next race up.