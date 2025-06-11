Success for Kobe Osaka students at Annual Karate Course and Grading event

With the buzz of the new Karate Kid: Legends film lighting up cinemas, karate fever swept across Scotland last Sunday as students gathered at Grangemouth Sports Complex for the highly anticipated Annual Course and Grading, hosted by Kobe Osaka Scotland.

The atmosphere was electric as karatekas of all ages and levels came together to celebrate a shared passion for martial arts.

This annual event has become a staple in the Kobe Osaka Scotland calendar, drawing in students from across the country to train, test their skills, and support one another.

For many attendees, it was their first time participating in a large-scale grading event — and their focus, effort and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on instructors and spectators alike.

Students in action during Sunday's Kobe Osaka Scotland event at Grangemouth Sports Complex (Photo: Submitted)

The day was a true celebration of discipline, determination and the karate spirit. Students took part in an intensive course followed by their grading assessments, all under the expert guidance of Senseis Steven Morris (8th Dan) and Paul Lapsley (6th Dan).

Their combined experience and dedication created an environment that encouraged growth, learning and personal achievement.

A number of students reached exciting new milestones by earning promotions to higher belt levels.

Among the standout promotions were a number of new black belts — a major achievement in any martial artist’s journey.

New black belt plus recipients pose for a picture during Sunday's Kobe Osaka Scotland event at Grangemouth Sports Complex (Photo: Submitted)

The following students were recognised for their outstanding performance: Junior Shodan-Ho (Black Belt): Jack Bell, Finlay Russell, Logan Johnston-Smillie, Megan Blair and Harrison Walker; Junior Shodan (1st Dan): Chrystel Retson and Jessica Bayley; Senior Shodan (1st Dan): Gavin Cullen, Grant Murray and Adam Drummond; Senior Nidan (2nd Dan): Amy Gallacher; Senior Sandan (3rd Dan): Lauren McAlpine.

Senseis Morris and Lapsley praised the students, saying: “The students gave an outstanding performance during the annual karate course and grading.

“We are both incredibly proud of all the students who stepped up to challenge themselves, training hard preparing for the grading and demonstrating their skills on the day.

"Their focus, skill and determination were clear to see.

"Congratulations to all who took part and especially to those who passed — a fantastic achievement!”

The event was more than just a grading — it was a showcase of the best qualities karate has to offer: perseverance, respect and community spirit.

Kobe Osaka Scotland, located at 31 West Bridge Street in Falkirk, welcomes beginners of all ages.

The first lesson is free, and anyone inspired by the action — whether on the mats or the big screen — is invited to start their own journey in karate.

For more information, visit the club online at: www.kobeosakascotland.com