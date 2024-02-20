Stock cars: Bo'ness ace James Gray reflects on super season ahead of ORCi Stock Rod World Finals
Gray, who is a salesperson with Dingbro in Falkirk, is one of the few drivers who races a Tigra, and he had a strong season's racing in 2023.
"Unfortunately, the last time the event was at the Racewall, I got wrecked," Gray recalled. "I had moved into second place and was beginning to make up ground on the leader. I dived inside a back marker but he hadn’t seen me and we touched and that was enough to send me crashing into a marker tyre, wrecking the front end of my car.
"I had a good start to last season, picked up an early win and a few good results and demonstrated that you don't need a Corsa to win. Then along came the European event and I found the car running well. I had worked my way up to fifth and had caught the car ahead of me but as I tried to overtake, he cut me off and I ended up clipping a tyre and wrecking the front end.
“I raced at Skegness for the first time. My car went well on a shorter track and I was pleased with its performance even though I got caught up in a shunt and didn't finish the final.
“I won the Gordon Ross Memorial Trophy for the fourth time but when the Scottish Championship came along, I had a poor draw. To be fair the car ran well and I was pleased with a sixth placed finish.
"I ended the season on a high, finishing second in the Simon Laing Memorial Trophy race and then winning the meeting final. Mid-season we had the chance to fit passenger seats into our cars for a charity event. I was able to get my family into the car and give them an idea of what it is like to race. There were about six cars there and we raised over £500 for Forth 1 Cash for Kids.”
Ahead of the World Finals, Gray added: “My car is sitting in the garage ready to race. My son-in-law Thomas has been a great help getting it ready along with a few others who come along to help. I really appreciate their help and that of my sponsors. I am going to try to compete in as many championship meetings as I can this year and am determined to give myself the best shot at winning the World Final.”