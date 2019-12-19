Stenhousemuir teenager called up for Scotland’s ICC World Cup squad

Cricketer Callum Grant has been selected for the Scotland Under 19 squad to take part in the Under 19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa next month.

The Stenhousemuir CC player’s call-up is an honour for not only the 16-year-old but the club and his family as well.

Scotland qualified for the tournament after an unbeaten run in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Europe campaign earlier in the summer.

All games take place in Potchefstroom and Scotland will begin their campaign against Pakistan on January 19.Matches with Bangladesh and Zimbabwe follow.

Gordon Drummond, coach, said: “The squad is excited about the opportunity. It’s a tough group but also presents a fantastic opportunity to take a few full member scalps which I know the boys are focused on achieving.

“Our squad has variety and a great spirit which they displayed during the qualifier. They have trained hard all winter.”