Stenhousemuir cricket secure three-year deal with Loc Hire

Stenhousemuir cricket club has secured a three year sponsorship deal with local facilities hire company Loc Hire.

The partnership deal will enable the club to greatly increase the community based programmes in which they are involved and will help the club to improve the coaching facilities for young players.

Officials at the Tryst ground are very grateful to Loc Hire for help and from now on the club will be known in all matches as Loc Hire Stenhousemuir.

There was no cricket last weekend as the 2nd XI’s match away to Anniesland was rained off.

This Saturday the 1st XI open their programme away to Renfrew but the 2nd XI’s scheduled opponents have withdrawn from the league.