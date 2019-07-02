Stenhousemuir Cricket Club tie with Dumfries in amazing finish

After their narrow win over Ayr the previous week, Stenhousemuir had an event closer encounter with league leaders Dumfries at Nunholm.

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir made 200 for 8 and then bowled out the home side for exactly 200 with one over to go, resulting in a tie with each side taking 15 points.

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir made a very poor start to the match with half the side out for 56 and it was down to professional Yaseen Valli that ‘Muir were able to post a competitive score as he recorded his first league century for the club.

Coming in at 6 for 3 in the fourth over, he batted throughout the rest of the innings scoring 115 not out. He added 87 with Callum Grant, who made 37, and 45 with Nicky Rodgers to take the total to 188 for 8. Sohail Thakur finally stayed with him to raise the total to 200 for 8.

Dumfries batted steadily but lost wickets along the way and Ross Jones tried seven bowlers to bowl them out. Thakur, Gary Halcrow, Dennico Hollis, Rodgers and Ross Jones each took a wicket and Grant two.

However, the drama was yet to come. With two overs to go Dumfries needed six to win with two wickets in hand and opening batsman Adam Malik still at the crease. Incredibly, with the third ball and the scores level, Rodgers ran out Malik who was on 96.

There were nine balls to go and only one needed to win but with the last ball of the over Halcrow caught off Callum Reynolds-Lewis his own bowling and the game was tied.

Loc Hire Stenhousemuir 2nd XI were very unfortunate not to win their league game with Anniesland at The Tryst.

They bowled out the Glasgow side for 78 with Tippo Sultan taking four wickets, Husnain Atif three and Peter Quinn one with ‘Muir on 26 for 0 after 4 overs, the heavens opened and the match abandoned.

On Saturday, the 1st XI are at home to Renfrew and the 2nd XI away to Whiteinch. On Sunday, Loc Hire Stenhousemuir are away to Helensburgh in the Challenge Cup.