Stenhousemuir Cricket Club record fine 20-run victory over old rivals Drumpellier

Dennico Hollis top scored for Stenny (Pic by Dave Johnston/Alba Pictures)

Stenny scored 188 all out in the Western Division One clash and bowled Drumpellier out for 168.

Recent Stenny recruit Praveen Kumar Pinnanemini scored 19 not out and took five wickets.

Batting first, ’Muir made a reasonable start reaching 104 for 3 with Tippu Sultan making 28, Nikhil Kadyan 19 and Brian Townsend 18.

However, after Dennico Hollis was out for 30 at 128 for 4, there was a slump to 148 for 8.

Praveen and skipper Nicky Rodgers added 31 for the ninth wicket.

Rodgers was out for 18 but Praveen took the score to 188 before Sahil Thakur was lbw for 3.

In reply, Nick Lister quickly had opener Pyne lbw for 3 and was very economical as usual bowling his 10 overs for 15 runs.

With 55 on the board, Callum Grant had Josh Pryde stumped by Lucas Laing for 31. Thereafter, wickets fell fairly regularly, the biggest partnership being 26.

Drumpellier never really looked like overtaking the Stenhousemuir total in the face of some fine slow bowling from Callum Grant, who took three wickets, and Praveen who took five.

In addition he took two catches, one off his own bowling. Wicket keeper Lucas Laing pulled off two stumpings in addition to a catch.