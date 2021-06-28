Stenhousemuir CC 1st XI suffer narrow loss at Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock were 95 for 9 but with all three top bowlers having finished their spell, the last wicket pair were able to eke out 18 runs for the last wicket before Nicky Rodgers (pictured) bowled Wilson for nine (Pic: Dave Jonston/archive)

It was a game in which twice they looked to be in a very strong position but managed to let it slip away from them.

Kilmarnock batted first and reached the modest total of 123 all out.

Callum Grant produced a fine spell of bowling to take five wickets for 26 off his 10 overs.

Dennico Hollis took two for 29 off his 10 and Nikhil Kadyan conceded only 13 runs off his 10, taking one wicket.

Kilmarnock were 95 for nie but with all three top bowlers having finished their spell, the last wicket pair were able to eke out 18 runs for the last wicket before Nicky Rodgers bowled Wilson for nine.

Chasing 124 for a win, ’Muir seemed in reasonable shape at 74 for 4 with Ross Jones and Dennico Hollis and Ross Jones at the crease. Hollis was bowled by Khan for 11 and thereafter things went downhill.

Jones went on to make 35 but received no support from the lower order.

Jones was eventually lbw to Tom McFadzean who returned the remarkable figures of 8 for 18 off only 8.5 overs.

‘Muir were all out for 94 to lose by 19 runs.

Kilmarnock 123 (C.Grant 5 for 26; D. Hollis 2 for 29 ) 25pts

LocHire Stenhousemuir 94 ( R. Jones 35 ) 3pts

2nd LocHire Stenhousemuir were well beaten by unbeaten Glasgow South at the Tryst.

Glasgow South made 190 for 5 as Brian Townsend took three wickets and Sankalp Chougule and Peter Quinn one each.

LocHire Stenhousmuir replied with 124 for six.

Adam Hunter made 33 and Brian Townsend 29.

Glasgow South 190 for 5 (B.Townsend 3 for 46) 25 pts

2nd LocHire Stenhousemuir 124 for 6 (A. Hunter 33; B.Townsend 29) 1pt

The Sunday XI had narrow victory over Anderson’s East Kilbride at Torrance House.

East Kilbride made 131 for nine and Stenhousemuir replied with 135 for nine to win by one wicket.

Anderson’s East Kilbride 131 for 9 0pts

LocHire Stenhousmuir XI 135 for 9 2pts