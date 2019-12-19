Stadium fight night among winning month for McGuire

Sparta Boxing Academy fighter Kaiden McGuire has had an exhausting run of action – but a fair taste of success too as 2019 draws to a close.

After losing a split decision in Sparta’s home show at the Plough Hotel the youngster has been in action every week since Sparta’s Scotland vs England show in November.

McGuire even boxed Fabrizio Battista (Clovenstone) at Tynecastle Stadium in Edinburgh and secured a points win watched by ring great Ken Buchanan MBE.

Coach Sam McLeod said: “Going into the fight we gave away a four kilo weight advantage. We knew Kaiden was capable of winning and was used to sparring heavier opposition in the gym.”

Watching on, ex-lightweight world champ Buchanan applauded McGuire’s no nonsense fighting style and passed on some advice.

He took those wise words into a rematch with Skyaxe boxer Stephen Donald at the Leith Victoria show, again in Edinburgh.

Revenge was on his mind after defeat at the Scotland v England night earlier and head coach Sam McLeod had worked on a strategy and ways of tackling Donald’s southpaw stance.

The Sparta boxer took charge of centre ring after the first bell and tactically cut the ring off. During an explosive exchange of punches in the final 30 seconds of the first round the pair clashed heads and a cut opened up above McGuire’s left eye affecting his vision.

Into the second and McGuire was much more cautious because of the cut over his eye. He maintained centre ring but didn’t take enough opportunities and the Dundee boxer slightly edged it.

Going into the third round head coach Sam McLeod believed it was one apiece. McGuire did not want to lose the fight again by such a close margin so came out fast and hard. Halfway through the Sparta boxer landed the most significant punch of the fight. A solid left hook that turned the head of Donald and had him stumbling back onto the ropes. McGuire opened up with a barrage of punches and both boys traded blows.

The bell sounded and it was clear Kaiden had done enough in rounds one and three to claim the victory. Once again the decision was a 2-1 split but this time in favour of McGuire.

Head Coach Sam McLeod said: “Kaiden has had a fantastic first half of the season with three wins from four. The match he lost he avenged against the current British silver medalist. He’s is improving at a rapid rate.”