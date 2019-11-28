St Mirren v Falkirk Fury: Top of the table clash in Paisley

It’s Fury v St.Mirren weekend with two of the country’s top clubs meeting at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley.

Both sides have all their Scottish Division 1 teams in contention at the top of the table, with the biggest and potentially closest clash between the Senior Men’s sides on Friday night. The game tips at 8.15 with Fury and Saints on 8-1 records.

Fury sit top as they handed Saints their only loss at the start of the season. The 4pt game in the Falkirk side’s favour could have gone any way and Fury will be looking to do what would be a very important double over their long term rivals. Both sides have players capable of putting up big numbers with former Fury player- Austrian Adam Hammerschmidt - now in Saints’ line up.

Fury’s American Makaleb McInnes has successfully worked his way into the league, helping his team-mates and in his latest game against the Kings, showing what a prolific scorer he can be.

On Saturday the Junior and Cadet Men play with the three women’s games at Senior – Junior and Cadette on Sunday.