St Margaret’s Primary School in Polmont fly gold flag from sportScotland

St Margaret’s Primary are the gold standard in sporting schools – after being awarded a Gold School Sports Award from sportScotland partnership manager Steven Coulter.

The award was the culmination of many years of hard work to increase Sport, Physical Activity and PE throughout the school and presented at a special assembly last week, recognising the commitment to school sport and competition, leadership, celebrating sport, PE, training and partnership links with local clubs.

Steven Coulter sportscotland awarded the flag to St Margaret's. Picture: Michael Gillen.

St Margaret’s have provided sports from P1-7 in various sports and activities, ranging from competitive teams to come and try clubs across the year.

“Being awarded Gold School Sport Award means so much to the school as we try our hardest to provide as many different opportunities as we can for our pupils. To be recognised for achieving excellence in Sport and Physical Education is phenomenal,” said Jen Cairns, the Active Schools Coordinator.

Class teacher and leader of the Sports Committee Mrs McKay added: “We would like to thank everyone who has helped us to achieve this award and we would like to give a special mention to Jen Cairns (our Active Schools Coordinator), the School Sports Committee, parent volunteers and local coaches who have all worked hard to achieve this prestigious award.

“We now look forward to our next challenge and continuing to promote excellence in sport and physical activity at St Margaret’s PS for years to come.”