Sports coach up for top award

A basketball coach from Falkirk has been made a finalist for a prestigious award.

Mhairi Guthrie has been shortlisted in the Children and Young People’s Coach of the Year – supported by sportscotland – for her work in basketball, which Guthrie uses as a vehicle to develop positive attitudes towards sport and education, as well as for the improvement of well-being.

She runs sessions for people of all abilities and has a strong commitment to supporting children and young people with additional support needs and disabilities.

Guthrie, who went to Woodlands High School and is now coaching in Aberdeen, said: “I am so honoured and humbled to be nominated. It means so much to be recognised for the work I do and have done for over 10 years, but it is a team effort.

“There are so many other wonderful people around me who also give up their time to volunteer and make what we do possible. To get to attend such a prestigious awards ceremony is so exciting and I am absolutely overwhelmed by this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The ceremony takes place on December 5 in London.