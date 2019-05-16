Special K Bobby Kinzer, Team Solripe and Falkirk’s Coasters Arena in Sky Sports basketball documentary

There’s a blast from the past coming up next week for basketball fans – particularly team Solripe and Bobby Kinzer vintage.

‘Special K - a local hoops legend - has been involved in a special documentary - Let It Rain: A Scottish Basketball Story, which will be shown on Sky Sports Action next Wednesday evening at 6.30pm.

And it’s not just the halcyon days of Alton Byrd, coach Kevin Cadle and Coasters Arena involved either with local duo Jonny Bunyan and Ali Fraser showing up in Team Scotland colours in the promo video.

Kieron Achara was also involved in the making of the programme which tells the untold story of Scottish professional basketball.