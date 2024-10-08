Sparta Boxing Academy stars are big hits at 10th anniversary show

Balaal Waheed beating Ben Grant in main fight of night (Pics Michael Gillen)

Sparta Boxing Academy’s ‘A Decade of Champions’ 10th anniversary event last Friday saw Senior Boxer of the Night honours go to Sparta’s Ross Forshaw.

Forshaw, 22, showcased impressive technique and pressure throughout his bout against Liam Craig of Chirnside before a relentless barrage of punches saw referee Tommy Winters give Craig a standing eight count in round two.

The Sparta fighter continued to press his opponent onto the back foot and landed some heavy shots to the body and head, earning a unanimous decision victory.

Debutant Sparta fighter Alexander McGregor, 14, earned Junior Boxer of the Night after dominating Glasgow City opponent Max McCulloch.

After the referee stepped in to deliver a standing eight count in round two following a looping right hook that rocked the Glasgow City boxer, McGregor maintained his relentless pace in round three and also won by unanimous points decision.

The Fight of the Night between Sparta’s Ryan Murray and Lennon Smith from Kilsyth GG saw both fighters exhibit relentless pace. After a back-and-forth battle, the judges awarded the victory to Smith in a closely judged contest.

Capping off the evening was Balaal Waheed, Sparta’s longest-standing member and a true pioneer of the academy, who showcased his experience and skill in the main event against Ben Grant from Chirnside.

After a tactical first round, Waheed accelerated his pace, ultimately securing victory with a flurry of combinations in the final round.

As the night concluded, Sparta Boxing Academy honoured Thomas O’Reilly with the prestigious Legacy Champion Award, recognising his outstanding performance and contributions over the past decade.

The evening, a celebration of the academy's contributions to the local community and boxing, ultimately saw Sparta win seven out of 11 bouts.

Since its inception a decade ago, Sparta has evolved from a humble garage set-up to a respected boxing institution. After stints at Bo’ness Recreation Centre and Station Road in Grangemouth, the academy now proudly operates from a modern facility in Falkirk, reflecting its growth and commitment.

Throughout its 10 years, Sparta Boxing Academy has nurtured numerous athletes, producing Scottish, British, and European medalists, and transforming lives along the way.

Last weekend’s event was not just a celebration of victories; it also honored the memory of beloved champion Scott Martin, whose legacy continues to inspire.