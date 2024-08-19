Sparta Boxing Academy star Thomas O'Reilly earns spot in Scotland's Elite Boxer Group

Two-time British gold medallist Thomas O’Reilly, of Grangemouth, has been selected for the Elite Boxer Group by Boxing Scotland (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Teenage boxing sensation Thomas O’Reilly has been included in Boxing Scotland’s Elite Boxer Group following his second British gold medal win for his country earlier this summer.

The Sparta Boxing Academy ace, 15, was victorious at the GB Tri-Nation Championships back in June following a fantastic set of wins in Cardiff.

And Grangemouth’s O’Reilly will now make the step up from the Next Generation Group to the Elite Boxer Group.

Being part of the EBG means he will have the chance to represent Scotland on the world stage, including the potential to compete at the Commonwealth Games and the GB World Class Olympic Programme.

As part of the high-performance team, O’Reilly will receive top training from national coaches and attend camps worldwide, enhancing his skills and preparing him for international competitions.

His most recent campaign was once again impressive as he represented Scotland at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships held in Bosnia.

In the quarter final of that tournament, O’Reilly looked to outscore his Russian opponent in the first and third rounds.

Despite facing pressure, his opposite number resorted to roughhousing tactics, pushing and pulling Thomas’ head without any point deductions.

Although district star O’Reilly was initially announced as the winner, confusion followed, and it was ultimately confirmed that the decision went to the Russian on a split decision.

Despite his exit, it was an outstanding run in the tournament, with the youngster defeating the reigning European champion from Azerbaijan and the European silver medallist from Armenia in the preliminary stages. The Russian boxer also eventually went on to win the whole tournament.

Sparta’s head coach Sam McLeod raved about O’Reilly’s recent run, saying: “The Russians are one of, if not the strongest boxing nations in the world.

"What a run from British to Euros, and the scalps Thomas has taken along the way.

"He will now face bigger and better challenges now that he is part of Scotland’s Elite Boxer Group.”