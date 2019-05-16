Sparta boxers return to the ring

Sparta boxing academy will send four fighters to the Cowie Miners’ boxing club show tomorrow night.

William Retson, Codie Robertson, Mason Imrie and Balaal Waheed all make their return to the ring at the Stirlingshire show.

Thomas O'Reilly won

And they’re keen on extending the club’s good run of fortune recently.

Two weeks ago both Mason Imrie (12) and two time Scottish champion Leo Jaye (12) boxed on the Northwest show in Kilmarnock.

Imrie controlled all three rounds of his exhibition contest against a much more experienced and older opponent and won by 4-1 split decision.

Head coach Sam McLeod said: “We took the gamble boxing an opponent with 15 more bouts plus his opponent was one year older which can make a huge difference at that age.

Jordan Ford

“Leo proved his class and showed he is the best in Scotland from year births 2005/2006.”

Sparta was also busy last weekend, firstly making the trip down to Galashiels where Jordan Ford and Tamzen Quigley were in action.

Ford (9) boxed Jamie Robertson (Galashiels)in his third non-scoring skills contest.

With a southpaw stance Ford was a clear winner in all three rounds. Head Coach Sam McLeod said: “Jordan is a very tricky and clever young boxer. He has fantastic timing and distance and all the moves and plus – he has the swagger to go with it.”

Up next was schoolgirl boxer Tamzen Quigley (12) versus Una Zange (Galashiels). Tamzen looked very strong and kept her shape really well, countering effectively with the lead hook, backhand. After a few solid clean punches by Quigley the referee had to stop the contest.

On Saturday Thomas O’Reilly and Shane Scott travelled west for the Irvine Vineborough show.

Thomas (10) boxed Sonny Gow (Doon Valley) and won by 3-2 split decision. It was non stop action from first to final bell. Both boxers landed good exchanges but the more eye catching clean shots came from O’Reilly.

They will both meet again on Saturday, June 1, at the Grangemouth Town Hall for the Sparta Boxing Academy home show.

Shane Scott (14) rematched Bailey Sillars from Irvine Vineborough. Having previously beaten Sillars on a Sparta show, the Irvine boxer made it 1-1 that night.

Head coach Sam McLeod said: ‘It is always a hard night’s work for Shane when he boxes Sillars due to height difference and reach advantage the Irvine boxer holds over him.

“Nonetheless Shane still managed to find the target on several occasions to rock Sillars.”

This contest was action packed from start to finish and was always very close on the scorecards.