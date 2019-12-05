Sparta Academy’s first female Scottish title comes home to Grangemouth

Sparta Boxing Academy took two gold medals and three silver from the Scottish Novice Championships last month.

Thomas O’Reilly was crowned new Scottish champion at 36kg and Katie Fox won her 56kg category.

Coach Sam McLeod was impressed with the pair as he was with all of his boxers which included finalists Mason Imrie, Shane Scott and Ryan Murray.

He said: “Katie is Sparta’s first ever schoolgirl Scottish champion. A great achievement and one that will be in the history books for the remainder of time. Thomas’ was also an incredible achievement having boxed four fights to become champion. He was one of the youngest boxers in his category and still came out on top and he did it the hard way.”

O’Reilly boxed in a preliminary bout on the first day of the tournament at Ravenscraig against Cameron Wright (Clovenstone). On paper the Clovenstone boxer was a very difficult opponent to have been drawn against in the first stage of the tournament but O’Reilly won all three rounds and a unanimous decision.

In the quarter finals he met AJ Cook (Chirnside) and also won the bout unanimously before meeting favourite Jayden Allison in the semi final the following week. A high volume punch output landed another unanimous decision before a final meeting with Mahadi Mohammad (Glasgow City) 20 months O’Reilly’s senior. Tactics played a part and the Sparta fighter landed a 3-2 split decision. Katie Fox was up against Casey Frame (Logan) in a straight final for her category. The Sparta boxer started fast and forced the Glasgow boxer on to the ropes. Katie landed a few heavy over hand rights and the referee Paul Susans stepped in to give the Logan boxer a standing eight count.

In the second round Katie kept up the onslaught and in the third hurt her opponent once again resulting in another standing eight count and unanimous decision.

Shane Scott’s silver came after he defeated the Northern District Champion Mathew Dennis (Kingswell) in the semi final by round three TKO. He then boxed hard hitting and undefeated Declan McPhee (Broadwood) in the final and lost on a close points decision.

Ryan Murray defeated Noah Mazumder (Barrhead) in the quarter finals by 4-1 split decision. He then defeated Noah’s stablemate Tyler Lau in the semi final by unanimous decision. In the final he was up against the current Scottish Open champion Conor Morgan from Keir Hardie. An action packed contest was back and forth but was awarded in favour of Cameron Morgan on a points decision.

Mason Imrie boxed Ben Lorimor (Robroy) but lost on a split decision at 37kg.

60kg senior Robbie Melville lost by 3-2 split decision in the first stage of the tournament to eventual champion Rhys Lewis (Doonhammers).

Luke Jackson and Codie Robertson lost out on point decisions in the semi finals.