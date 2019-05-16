Sony Centre Falkirk Fury land top three placings in Dundee’s two under-12 national challenges

Fury under-12s staged a top three double in both boys and girls sections of the Scottish National Finals.

Both were number three seeds in their categories and the ranking proved spot on with Gavin Black and Rose Tyrell in the All Star 5 Teams of the tournament.

Nine girls teams qualified for the Scottish National Challenge Finals with Fury securing great group wins over Inverness City Lions, the number one seed in their group and Ayr Storm, the second seeds.

That saw Fury then face off against another Central side, West Lothian Wolves and St.Mirren, in the top group battle for overall places.

Fury, led by coach Katie McEwan and assistant Rachael Penman, went down to a strong Wolves side and in the second competed strongly against the Paisley side, before the Saints edged it to take girls’ runners-up spot in the event.

In the boys’ section great wins over second seeds St.Mirren in their group and one over Madsons Dundee, the number one seeds of the group, saw Fury face off against the two other Central sides who won their groups – Stirling Knights and West Lothian Wolves.

With Knights defeating Wolves in game one of the finals group, Fury then faced a Knights team they had struggled all season against in the regional RDL matches.

The final was to prove no different as Knights produced a convincing win and took the National title. Fury were then straight into the battle for runners-up slot against West Lothian Wolves, a team they had also not beaten in the regular RDL season.

However Fury showed the development they have made over the season to lead at the half. However it was Wolves who got the win, pulling through in the final period.

The Fury side and coach Ross Munnoch can be proud of their achievements, with a team that will see half the players return in next season’s competition.

This weekend sees Fury’s U14s start as one of the top seeds in the National Challenge in Dundee. Fury are one of only five clubs in Scotland to reach all four National Challenge Finals at U12/U14. The Fury U10 Boys team also feature this weekend in an Invitation National Challenge.