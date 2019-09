Makaleb MacInnes scored the game winning points on the opening senior mens’ game of the Scottish Basketball Championship season.

The points stayed with the home side as Sony Centre Fury defeated their title rivals at Abbots Road Grangemouth Sports Complex where Michael Gillen captured the best of the action.

1. Fury 85 St Mirren 81 Sony Centre Fury win opening game vs St Mirren. Picture Michael Gillen. jpimedia JPIMedia Buy a Photo

