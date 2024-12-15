SLB Cup: Fury do Falkirk proud after going toe to toe with pro-basketball side Leicester Riders in cup exit

Falkirk Fury ace Ed Potter in action against Leicester Riders (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk Fury gave one of the UK’s top basketball teams a scare on Friday night as the Scottish treble winners eventually succumbed to a 61-130 defeat.

The Sony Centre sponsored side welcomed Super League Basketball stalwarts Leicester Riders to a packed Grangemouth Sports Complex in the first round of this season’s SLB Cup.

As part of a new format – wildcard teams including Fury and St Mirren from Scotland – joined five English NBL Division 1 Championship teams in facing up against the UK’s professional outfits.

SBC Division 1 Championship winners Fury gave as good as they got in a cracking 20-33 opening period against Rob Paternostro’s team, but they eventually fell away with the Riders’ speed and power evident.

Falkirk Fury head coach John Bunyan on the touchline against Leicester Riders (Photo: Michael Gillen)

"The key word in basketball is transition – in offence and in defence,” Fury head coach John Bunyan said. “The guys we played are three or four second ahead, and everyone is in a flash.

“If we weren’t back on time then they were going to score. Clinical shooting at or away from basket is what you get from a professional side.

“Some of my guys have played at that level but they are really at the top. You need to train five/six days a week to be near that and our guys train once.

“But the skill was there and we showed what we can so in spells – we had some great shots. We scored 61 points which I am quite happy about.

Falkirk Fury legend Jonny Bunyan in action against Leicester Riders (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“The less said about the other way the better, it was tough going but what an experience to play the UK’s top team.”

Scottish treble winners Fury had around 300 supporters in attendance, including a host of the club’s younger players, and Bunyan believes the cup tie was a real moment to remember.

He added: “We are grassroots basketball. We provide a platform for kids to come here and play in the top leagues in Scotland.

“Boys and girls, from under-10s up, we are one of the few clubs to have that pathway all the way up for male and female players.

“That is a real positive for us. We have had players leave Fury and become internationals and play professionally.

“And for the younger ones at the game tonight, with an amazing crowd, they can see the level they can aspire to play at – and it can be a reality.”

American head coach Paternostro was full of praise for Fury’s set-up and how they approached the tie.

He said: “I was so impressed with the set-up that coach Bunyan has built here – not just the men’s team but the whole programme with the kids.

"It was great to come to a new place and to see so many kids enjoy basketball. Falkirk has always had good players and good teams.

"They have put themselves on the map in terms of basketball, that’s for sure.”