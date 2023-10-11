Just two weeks after being hospitalised overnight with sternum and arm injuries following a horror smash with another rider at Fife’s Knockhill Racing Circuit, Slamannan motorcycling marvel Liam Burns returned to action in the season finale, reaching up to 125mph while winning two races and sealing two seconds to clinch a club championship double.

Falkirk High School fifth year pupil Liam, 15, who rides an Aprilia RS 660 vehicle, enjoyed his success in the Melville Club Championship and Melville Open Championship held over 16 weekends at East Fortune Race Circuit near Haddington between April and September.

Liam’s proud dad Des, 56, himself a former Scottish Superbike Cup champion who owns Autovaux Ltd garage in East Kilbride, told the Falkirk Herald: "After that crash Liam was initially taken into the Knockhill Medical Centre for about two-and-a-half hours. The other lad was worse and was put into an induced coma, but he ended up being ok the following day.

"Liam also recovered and did absolutely fantastically in the final round.

Liam Burns reaches speeds of up to 125mph

"During the season he won two races overall – all were staged over 10 laps or 16 miles – and got several seconds and several thirds in the Supertwins/Lightweights category for bikes between 650 and 700cc.

“Liam plays rugby for Falkirk as well so he’s right into his training.”

Two years prior to his 2023 success, Liam won the 125cc Championship, going unbeaten in a full season in just his second year of racing.

He will receive his trophies for winning the two Melville titles at a presentation dance evening in Edinburgh on Saturday, November 25.