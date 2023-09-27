Six Nations: Should there be second tier? This week's XV-a-Side rugby column
SIX NATIONS?
The gulf between the top nations and the others remains huge. Georgia, Portugal, and Romania could well benefit from playing in a second tier championship and promotion and relegation could come into play for aspiring European teams. Some countries do well in sevens but lack the technique and experience to compete in the full version of the game. There were some who felt that Italy were not strong enough in the early days of the Six Nations, but the improvement in their game is clear. Experience of playing in the top leagues in England and France has enabled players to develop. Any discussion of promotion and relegation has obvious threats to the established countries, and Scotland, Wales and France have all ended up as Wooden Spoon “winners” since the Six Nations tournament was established.
BILL MCLAREN
On a visit to Hawick Rugby Memories, we were amazed to see a selection of Bill’s famous crib sheets detailing on one sheet of A3 paper all those amazing facts he rattled off with such ease. They were all hand-written and in immaculate script. Sandy Carmichael once told of the intensity of Bill’s preparation. Bill asked Sandy to throw a player face card onto the table and Bill had to name the player within a second of it landing. He was accurate every time.
FALKIRK RUGBY CLUB
Falkirk faced Peebles in a top-of-the-table clash at Horne Park and lost 36-22 in a match that was not without some controversy.
GRANGEMOUTH STAGS
The Glensburgh side played Dundee Rugby 2nd XV and lost 42-21.
BO’NESS RUGBY CLUB
Bo’ness made the journey to Bannockburn and were on the end of a resounding 73-0 defeat.
WOMEN’S RUGBY
On Sunday, the Grangemouth women took on Kelso at Poynder Park and lost by the narrowest of margins – one point.
THE WEEK AHEAD
On Saturday, Falkirk head to Aberdeen to play Gordonians, Grangemouth have a free Saturday and Bo’ness cross the Forth to take on Rosyth Sharks. Grangemouth Women have a Sunday off.
CLOCKING THE MILES
In Caledonian League One, the trips to Caithness, Inverness, Ellon, Aberdeen (twice), Stonehaven, Elgin, Carnoustie, Dundee, and Lossiemouth make the journeys to Tillicoultry and Kinross look like “local” derbies for Grangemouth and Falkirk. As well as the costs of the travel, not to mention the carbon footprint, there is the danger that some games might not be fulfilled. Another issue could be that some clubs might have to send below-strength first teams to the more distant venues, leaving some second XVs to face unusually strong opposition. A persuasive case could be made for a Reserve League. Some recent scores have been almost embarrassing, and neither the winners nor the losers would have gained in such one-sided matches.