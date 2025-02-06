Six national night titles for Forth Valley Orienteers’ superstars

The junior men winners (Photo: Submitted0

Forth Valley Orienteers athletes claimed six national titles at the Scottish Night Championships near North Berwick, writes Steven Scott.

Alison O'Neil opted to run in the Women's Open, and was rewarded with a big win, in a time of 41.55, for her first night-time title since she was a junior. The FVO dominance of the Men Vet class went on, with the club's 12th winner in 16 years in the class, as Will Hensman retrieved the silverware he had to hand back last year, with a time of 34.49, and Roger Goddard was second, in 40.33.

There was plenty of local interest on the Blue course, which featured the SuperVet Men and the Vet Women, as well as the M18s. Jason Inman topped Men's SuperVet in his first run at his new standard (34.40) with Fraser Purves third (37.05) and Rachel Kirkland was third in Women's Vet (48.18). Peter Owen was best placed local athlete in the field, second overall and also second in M18 (31.59).

Lucas Baikie had an audacious performance on Green, as he was third overall (26.02) to win the M14 class, James Edward was second (34.31) and Fraser Cheyne picked up the honours in M16 in 26.22.

The course honours didn't stop there though, with a complete FVO podium in Women's SuperVet, as Alison Cunningham remains undefeated in three years on the course (31.50) with Hazel Dean (33.49) and Cathy Tilbrook (37.50) making up the set. Meanwhile, Mark Holliday sealed a bronze medal in Mens UltraVet (40.32), his 12th in total at the night champs.

The following day saw Urban League races in Musselburgh, and FVO placed a dozen athletes on the podiums, including filling two classes completely.

The club had four of the top five on the Junior course, as Fraser Cheyne took the win by a single second (11.21) on the run-in. Lucas Baikie was second (12.31) and James Edward 3rd (14.07). Hanna Brindley was also in on the action, second in Junior Girls (13.16).

The second full podium of the day came on the Men's Vet course, where Will Hensman (44.25) topped the field, and Dom Edward (45.07) was a second. There were wins in Vet Women for Rachel Kirkland (41.27) and Alison Cunningham (37.49) in SuperVet Women, with Heather Fellbaum second (37.55) to Alison in their class, while Liz Godfree was second (51.04) in HyperVet Women, and at the other end of the age scale, Emma Cheyne was third (21.23) in Young Junior Women.