Six Falkirk Victoria Harriers excel at Scottish National Indoor Championship heats in Ayr

The first of the Scottish National Indoor Championship heats took place last weekend at the Riverside Sports Arena in Ayr.

Six Falkirk Victoria Harriers' athletes were on top form in Ayr over the weekend (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

Events included long jump, high jump, 60m sprint, 60m hurdles, shot putt and triple jump and included athletes from under-13s to senior men and women. And six Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes made the trip and all had a successful day.

Samuel Kane’s 6.74m long jump was more than enough to see him in first place, Rosie Sharples (Senior) was first senior for her 1.58m high jump, Kirsty Moffat (under-13s girl) had two first places; 60m H in 10.78 and 60m sprint in 8.96.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under-20s ace Euan Cunningham’s 60m sprint in 7.04 also resulted in first place finish. Laura Taylor (U17) was third in the 60m hurdles in 10.15 and fourth in the 60m sprint in 8.67. Finally, Victoria Anestik was first under-17 in shot put for her 11.32m throw and fourth under-17 women for long jump 5.02m.