Six Falkirk Victoria Harriers excel at Scottish National Indoor Championship heats in Ayr
Events included long jump, high jump, 60m sprint, 60m hurdles, shot putt and triple jump and included athletes from under-13s to senior men and women. And six Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ athletes made the trip and all had a successful day.
Samuel Kane’s 6.74m long jump was more than enough to see him in first place, Rosie Sharples (Senior) was first senior for her 1.58m high jump, Kirsty Moffat (under-13s girl) had two first places; 60m H in 10.78 and 60m sprint in 8.96.
Under-20s ace Euan Cunningham’s 60m sprint in 7.04 also resulted in first place finish. Laura Taylor (U17) was third in the 60m hurdles in 10.15 and fourth in the 60m sprint in 8.67. Finally, Victoria Anestik was first under-17 in shot put for her 11.32m throw and fourth under-17 women for long jump 5.02m.
The second heat event takes place next weekend in Dunfermline.