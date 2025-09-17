Signs Express Fury sink Saints in second SBC Division 1 Championship match

Signs Express Fury cemented their place at the top of the SBC Division 1 Championship table with an impressive 110-94 road win over rivals Basketball Paisley.

The Falkirk side remain one of only two unbeaten clubs in the league.

It was a tight opening at the Lagoon SC as Fury edged the first quarter 22-21, but John Bunyan’s men blew the contest wide open in the second period with a blistering 36-21 run to lead by 16 at half-time.

The visitors stretched their advantage to 23 points after the restart before seeing out a commanding 16-point victory.

Bantu Burroughs was a standout performer for Signs Express Fury in their recent SBC Division 1 Championship win over Basketball Paisley, hitting 23 points in 29 mins (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury led all the key stats in rebounding, assists and steals, with Murray Hendry once again to the fore.

The league’s leading scorer poured in a game-high 30 points, adding eight rebounds to continue his rich vein of form.

Bantu Burroughs was another standout performer, hitting 23 points in 29 minutes, including an outstanding 5-from-7 from three-point range.

Ali Fraser added 17, while junior guard Humza Fadel marked his senior debut with 14 points in a big 24-minute shift.

Lithuanian forward Ziggy Dauksas chipped in with 13 and played a team-high 34 minutes, while Adnan Jalil (9) and Eddie Leginas also made key contributions.

Head coach Bunyan praised the balance of his side’s scoring. “One great stat was having five players in double digits and playing for each other,” he said. “

Our rotation was small but everyone contributed, and that second period showed what great basketball we can play.

“With Jonny [Bunyan] not available, Humza really stepped up and showed what an outstanding talent he is.

He was calm, efficient, and grabbing 14 points was a huge bonus.

I’d also highlight Bantu’s control of the game and efficiency at the three-point line, and Ziggy’s 34 minutes as really big for us.”

Fury now take a break from league action to prepare for three of their toughest fixtures of the season in the new British Championship Basketball Trophy competition.

That kicks-off this weekend with Fury travelling down to Yorkshire Dragons.