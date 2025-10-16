SBC Division 1 Championship title holders Signs Express Fury made it three wins from three after a comfortable 24-point win over Renfrew Rocks on the road last weekend.

In-form Fury came into the Rocks road game after four straight British Championship Trophy games that have seen the Falkirk club reach the semi-final stage of the top-tier national competition.

The Rocks side, like Fury, were the only remaining unbeaten team in the league going into the match.

A close, hard-fought opening period saw Fury edge it 25–22 but a stronger second stanza saw the Signs Express-sponsored side move 12 clear after a 29–20 second quarter. The third proved like the first, with little between the sides, but once again Fury edged it with a 21–18 scoreline.

Falkirk Fury ace Murray Hendry was on top form during the big win over Renfrew Rocks (Photo: Gary Smith)

The final period saw Fury step up their scoring with a huge 36 points, holding Rocks to 27 for the 111–87 win.

Murray Hendry had an outstanding game for the Falkirk club with a huge 42 points that included three threes and, of course, several high-flying dunks. Hendry also had a big double-double with 17 rebounds and a huge efficiency rating of 48.

Ali Fraser also had a big game with 29 points personal, with Bantu Burroughs on 13. Prince Onwas and Eddie Leginas played big minutes making solid contributions, as did Ziggy Dauksas, Adnan Jalil and Humza Fadel.

Speaking after the win, John Bunyan, Fury’s head coach said it was nice to get back to league business after their recent BCB exploits.

He said: “Getting back to league basketball made a nice change after the pressure of four games in the BCB, but we never expected for a minute that we would not have to work hard for the win, which I was pleased to see we did. We were without Jonny and Fahro, but that did not stop us getting the result we wanted.

“A double-double of 42 and 17 speaks for itself and full credit to Murray for leading the team in what was a top-of-the-table clash.

“We continue to score over a hundred points a game but, to be honest, our focus has been on working harder in defence, especially in transition and with our rotations. We are looking forward to continuing the way we have started the season.”

Meanwhile, Caledonia Gladiators claimed their first win of the SLB season with a sensational 89–74 road victory over Surrey 89ers last time out, thanks to a remarkable 66 per cent shooting display from beyond the arc.

Jonny Bunyan’s side, who had narrowly lost their opening three games, were on fire from three-point range - hitting 14 of 21 attempts — with six different players scoring from deep. Kevin Allan led the scoring with 21 points, while the team’s strong 84% return from the free-throw line underlined their efficiency.

Captain Fraser Malcolm produced his best performance of the season, logging seven points and a team-high +21 plus/minus. Sharpshooters Ethan Wright (17) and Matthew Ragsdale (15) were deadly from distance, with Jet Speelman (14) and Rian Holland (13, five assists) also impressing.

The Gladiators host high-flying Bristol Flyers at Playsport Arena, East Kilbride, this Friday (7.30pm tip-off).

Fury then continued their early-season road trips with a hard-earned 92–68 victory over Edinburgh Kings in the Scottish Cup second round on Tuesday night – building on a league win away to Renfrew Rocks last weekend.

The visitors fell behind in the opening period, trailing 23–20, but a dominant second quarter of 23–8, sparked by nine points from US star Princeton Onwas, gave Fury a 12-point lead at halftime.

The third quarter remained competitive, with both sides hitting from the three-point line, and the game cut to seven points with four minutes remaining in the period.

Centre Ali Fraser stepped up to extend Fury’s advantage, scoring inside the paint and adding two crucial three-pointers to push the lead to 69–53.

In the final quarter, Fury produced cohesive team basketball, with Bantu Burroughs and Murray Hendry helping to stretch the margin to 83–54 with seven minutes remaining. The team continued to control the game to the final whistle.

Fraser top-scored with 24 points, while Burroughs contributed 22 in one of his best performances of the season. Prince Onwas added 18 points and Jonny Bunyan 10, while Eddie Leginas, Murray Hendry and Humza Fadel all played key minutes. Adnan Jalil made a solid impact off the bench.

Head coach John Bunyan praised the team’s effort following the win.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said: “The tough schedule of games has really helped the team. Our last seven matches against Scottish and English opposition have all presented different challenges, and coming out 6–1 shows the great effort from the players.

“Against Kings, Ali showed his ability in the paint and on the perimeter, while Prince and Bantu stepped up with crucial scoring when we needed it.”

Fury return to Grangemouth Sports Complex on Friday to face Edinburgh Kings again in league action, with tip-off at 7.50pm. Spectators are welcome.

The club’s BCB Trophy semi-final against Yorkshire Dragons will take place the following Friday.