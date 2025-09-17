Signs Express Fury round-up: Six wins out of eight on road for young teams

Signs Express Fury's junior women in action (Photo: Gary Smith)

Signs Express Fury enjoyed a strong weekend across the SBC Division 1 Championship leagues, with six of their eight teams recording victories on the road, writes John Bunyan.

Following the Senior Men’s impressive win over Basketball Paisley, the Falkirk club’s U14, U16, and U18 men also travelled to Paisley, with the U14 and U16 sides securing narrow wins.

In the U14 Boys clash, it was a tight contest throughout. Paisley edged the opening quarter, but Coach Javon Daniels’ side responded in the second, taking a 23-20 lead at halftime. Fury extended their advantage to eight points by the end of the third quarter and held on for a 56-51 win. Quinn Fitzgerald led the scoring with 15 points, supported by Lachlan Lindsay (11) and Jamie Brunyee (10).

The U16 Boys also saw a close match, trailing by two after a high-scoring opening quarter. Fury turned the game around with a 17-10 second period to hold a five-point halftime lead. Paisley regained the lead after a 26-19 third quarter, but Coach Ewan Carlow’s side stormed the fourth with a 25-15 finish to secure an 82-74 victory. First-year cadet Jaime Gonzales top scored with 18 points, while Nathan Cole (17), Jay Bunyan (15), and Will Claydon (14) made significant contributions. Gonzales and Cole were particularly efficient from the charity stripe, hitting 8/12 and 7/10 respectively, while Bunyan added two crucial three-pointers late in the game.

Fury’s Junior Men, last season’s treble champions, had a tougher outing, narrowly losing 79-73. After a 21-17 first-quarter deficit, Fury dominated the second 23-3 to lead by 16 at halftime. Paisley fought back with a 27-12 third period and edged the final quarter for a six-point win. Taylan Ertekin and Adama Hainey led Fury with 16 points each, while Andrew Henderson added 14.

The Fury women’s teams enjoyed a clean sweep at the Gladiators Playsport Arena in East Kilbride. The U14 Girls opened their season with a 74-18 win, led by Isabella Mitchell’s 23 points, with Freya McQueen (16), Charlotte Sneddon (13), and Sophie Archibald (10) also contributing. The U16 Girls followed with an 87-59 victory, Jodie Lambert top scoring with 23 points, while Becky MacLeod added 22 and teammates Scarlett Smith and Tia Quinn shared 24.

Completing the women’s treble, the Junior Women beat the Gladiators 75-53. After splitting the first half, Fury broke clear in the third with a 10-0 run, finishing 22 points ahead. Bethany Sneddon led with 26 points, supported by Poppy Duncan (15), Daisy Lawson (12), and Rachel Dagger (11).

The Senior Women had a tougher start to their season, losing 91-42 to Edinburgh Blaze. Lucy Raffery and Rachel Dagger shared 16 points as Fury struggled to match Blaze’s pace and control in transition.

This weekend, all Fury men’s and women’s teams face Edinburgh Blaze on the road, promising another competitive round across the Scottish Division 1 leagues.