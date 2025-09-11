Signs Express Fury round-up: Falkirk teams under-18 duo produce big wins

It was a packed weekend of basketball at Grangemouth Sports Complex as Signs Express Fury’s underage SBC Division 1 teams got their new campaigns under way, producing an exciting mix of big wins, close battles and hard lessons.

The U16 Cadet Men laid down an early marker with a 77–62 victory over Glasgow Rens, a side expected to be among the title challengers. A blistering first quarter of 31–17 gave coach Ewan Carlow’s players a cushion they never surrendered, combining sharp shooting with fast-break play and unselfish ball movement. Jack Webster top scored with 24 points, while first-year cadet Jaime Gonzales impressed with 17. Guards Jay Bunyan (14, including four three-pointers) and Ollie McGuire (13) ran the game well, with Nathan Cole (7), Harrisson Gardinier and Jan Adamski adding strength on the boards.

The U18 Junior Women, runners-up last season, stormed to a resounding 94–38 win over Ayr Storm. Coach Kim Hunter’s side blew their visitors away with a 28–4 opening quarter and never looked back. Rising star Leila Gillespie led the way with 29 points and an astonishing plus/minus of 59 – the highest in the league at the weekend. Close behind was Rachel Dagger, who hit 20 points with a plus/minus of 57. Isla Jack added 15, sinking five three-pointers, with Bethany Snedden on 14 and Poppy Duncan on 10 as Fury finished with five players in double figures.

It was tougher going for the U16 Women, who fell 72–46 to Inverness Lions. Many of the players were renewing rivalries from last season’s U14 league and play-off finals, but the Lions’ speed in transition told. After competitive second and third quarters, Fury were undone by a 26–14 final period. Jodie Lambert led the scoring with 12, backed by Katie Corbett (8), while Scarlett Smith and Tia Quinn shared 14. Grace Howarth and Charlotte Sneddon combined for 10, with Ruby Cruickshanks working tirelessly in the guard spot. The absence of key forward Becky McLeod proved decisive.

Signs Express Fury ace and Scotland youth star Beth Snedden in action last weekend during her side’s win over Ayr Storm (Photo: Gary Smith)

The U18 Junior Men, treble champions last season, suffered a narrow 76–70 defeat to North Lanarkshire Chiefs in their opener. It was a tense contest throughout, with the sides tied 43–43 at the half and Fury holding a slender lead going into the fourth. But the Chiefs found the edge late, pulling away in the closing minutes. First-year junior Taylan Ertekin impressed with 20 points, while Adama Hainey and Andrew Henderson shared 24. Aaron Robertson also stood out with 10 and a strong all-round display. Coaches Keith Bunyan and Ewan Carlow will now look for a response as the campaign continues.

There was brighter news for the U14 Boys, who enjoyed a superb National Challenge weekend, posting a big win over St Mirren before defeating City of Edinburgh by double digits. The U14 Girls, meanwhile, were left frustrated as their planned Aberdeen trip was cancelled after late withdrawals from City of Edinburgh and Blaze.

All of Fury’s SBC Division 1 men’s teams – U14, U16, U18 and Senior – now travel to face St Mirren, while the women’s squads take on Gladiators on the road. The Senior Women also head to Edinburgh to face Blaze in the capital.