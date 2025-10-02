Signs Express Fury round-up: Falkirk club's young teams progress in Scottish Cup

It was another strong weekend for Signs Express Fury as both their U16 and U18 men’s teams produced commanding victories to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

With the senior women also safely through, and the senior men’s tie still to be played after their British Championship Basketball Trophy commitments, the Falkirk club remains well on track for a deep run across all age groups.

The senior men are flying for Scotland – taking part in the newly-created competition, which included Fury as an invited Scottish side.

Fury’s U18 Men, the current Scottish Cup holders, showed their pedigree with a ruthless 127–46 win over Dunfermline Reign at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

The game was effectively over by half-time after Fury stormed to a 33–13 opening quarter lead and followed up with a 25–8 second period to establish a 37-point cushion.

They continued to turn the screw after the break, racking up 33–10 and 36–15 quarters to seal an emphatic 81-point victory.

The scoring was spread impressively across the roster, with seven players reaching double figures and 11 of the 12-man squad getting on the scoresheet.

Arron Robertson led the way with 22 points in just 21 minutes, while point guard Adama Hainey added 21 and Ibraheem Ahmed hit 20. Jack Robertson bagged 18 in 18 minutes, Taylan Ertekin 12, Joel Ramsey 11 and cadet Will Claydon 10 as coach Keith Bunyan’s side demonstrated their strength in depth – much to the delight of the Fury legend, who hailed his side’s quality.

The reigning champions now face Glasgow Rens in the quarter-finals in what should be an exciting match-up.

The U16 men also topped the century mark with a 102–53 triumph over Stirling Knights.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, with Knights enjoying an early lead in the opening minutes, but Fury responded strongly to edge the first period 22–16 before seizing control.

A 30–16 second quarter opened up a 20-point half-time lead, and the Falkirk side never looked back, dominating the third and fourth quarters 23–12 and 27–9 to claim a 49-point victory.

Centre Harrison Gardinier was outstanding, delivering his best performance of the season with 24 points in just 18 minutes.

Forwards Jaime Gonzales and Nathan Cole combined for 30 points, while Jan Adamski added 13 and Jack Webster chipped in with 10 to round off a strong all-round display.

The win sets up a home quarter-final clash with Ayr Storm at Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Speaking afterwards, coach Ewan Carlow praised his side’s ability to adapt after the slow start, highlighting the focus and execution that ultimately powered Fury through.

With three Fury sides already in the quarter-finals, and the senior men awaiting their rescheduled tie, the club is once again showcasing the quality of its programme and the depth of talent across the age groups.