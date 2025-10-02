Signs Express Fury fly the flag for Scotland and Falkirk in BCB Trophy

Signs Express Fury booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the inaugural British Championship Basketball Trophy after back-to-back home wins at a packed Grangemouth Sports Complex.

The Falkirk side bounced back from their opening loss on the road to Yorkshire Dragons with two thrilling victories in the space of just four days, first overturning a huge deficit to beat Boroughmuir Blaze 111-104 in overtime, before edging out Newcastle Knights 86-80 in another nail-biting clash.

The Blaze encounter was one of the most dramatic ever witnessed at GSC, with Fury coming from 22 points down to snatch the win in overtime. Inspired by late signings Fahro Alihodzic and Princeton Onwas, and with key contributions from long-time stalwarts Jonny Bunyan, Murray Hendry, Ali Fraser and Bantu Burroughs, the Falkirk side’s fightback had the fans on their feet. Captain Bunyan, flawless from the three-throw line, led the overtime charge, while Hendry and Alihodzic both produced double-doubles to seal a famous win. Head coach John Bunyan described it as “possibly the most exciting Fury game of all time” and praised his team’s resilience and character.

If that wasn’t enough, Fury then had to see off a tough Newcastle Knights side in a winner-takes-all clash to secure qualification. A dominant opening quarter gave Fury the platform, but the game remained tight throughout, with the Scots relying on composure down the stretch. Bunyan once again led the scoring with 19 points, while Hendry added another double-double.

One of Signs Express Fury’s new signings – Fahro Alihodzic – makes his move during the Newcastle Knights victory last Saturday (Photo: Gary Smith)

Reflecting on the achievement, Bunyan highlighted the extraordinary nature of Fury’s run so far, saying: “What is so special about these back-to-back home wins is that we went into these ties with two new signings and literally zero practice together.

"That is a testimony to the team spirit and willingness of our players to play as a team. To reach the final eight out of a group with three quality opponents is amazing for the players and our great fans. We now fly the flag for Scottish club basketball.”

Fury now face Nottingham Hoods, winners of Group 3, in Saturday’s quarter-final on the road, with the match streamed live on British Championship Basketball’s YouTube channel.