Signs Express Fury excited for British Championship Basketball's Trophy bow

Basketball fans are set for an exciting new era as the British Championship Basketball Trophy officially tips off this weekend – with Falkirk’s Signs Express Fury ready to fly the flag for Scotland.

The brand-new competition will feature 14 leading BCB teams alongside two invited Scottish clubs, Fury and Edinburgh Blaze, in a group-stage and knockout battle for silverware. The cross-border format promises to deliver one of the most competitive showcases of British basketball talent in recent years, giving Scottish sides the chance to test themselves against some of the best in England.

For Fury, the invitation is further recognition of their rise as one of the dominant forces in the Scottish game. Fresh from being crowned national champions, they now step onto a wider stage with the aim of proving they can compete at the highest levels of British basketball.

Head coach John Bunyan said: “As the reigning Scottish champions, we are delighted to have been invited to take part in this new British competition. Having played five times in the BBL Trophy, we know the standard of basketball in the BCB will be just as strong, but with a number of former pro and international players in our side, we look to be competitive.”

Ali Fraser (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury begin their group campaign this Saturday with a trip to Halifax to face Yorkshire Dragons (6.15pm tip). They then return home to Grangemouth Sports Complex for back-to-back fixtures against Blaze on Wednesday 24th September (7.50pm) and Newcastle Knights on Saturday 27th September (4pm).

Spectators are welcome at both home games, with Fury anticipating bumper crowds and a lively atmosphere. A limited number of seats are also available on the team coach for the trip south to Yorkshire (email [email protected] for details).

On court, Fury are expected to field a strong line-up featuring former pros Jonny Bunyan, Bantu Burroughs, Murray Hendry and Ali Fraser. Bunyan is also believed to have strengthened his squad further with the addition of two ex-Gladiators players ahead of the BCB matches, adding even more depth and experience to the roster.