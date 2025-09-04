Signs Express Falkirk ‘honoured’ to be basketball club Fury’s new main sponsor

Falkirk Fury have announced a major new partnership with local firm Signs Express Falkirk, who will become the club’s headline sponsor for the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal means all of Fury’s Scottish Basketball Championship and local league teams will now compete under the name Signs Express Fury. The company is owned by Andrew Ritchie, a long-time basketball supporter whose son Jake plays for the club’s under-12 boys’ side.

This is only the third headline sponsorship in the club’s trophy-laden 33-year history. From 1992 to 1998, Fury competed under their own name before entering a 17-year partnership with Clark Eriksson Associates, led by businessman Jim Toner, during which time the club captured more than 20 national titles. In 2015, Dean Serafina of Falkirk’s Sony Centre became headline sponsor, backing the club through another hugely successful decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ritchie now follows in their footsteps, becoming the latest Falkirk businessman — and basketball enthusiast — to throw his support behind a club that has grown from a single junior side in 1992 to 16 teams across male and female age groups today.

Falkirk Fury senior men’s star Ali Fraser in action during his side’s SLB Cup clash with UK giants Leicester Riders (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Fury founder and head coach John Bunyan, who has brokered all three sponsorship deals, welcomed the new agreement: “Once again Fury will be headlined by a fantastic local business who will help provide a pathway for the local community in basketball from grassroots to elite level.”

Ritchie added: “As both a proud local business owner and a passionate basketball dad, I’m absolutely thrilled to see Signs Express Falkirk become the headline sponsor of Falkirk Fury.

“Watching my son Jake grow and thrive within the club has shown me firsthand the incredible work being done to support young athletes in our community. To now be part of that journey—not just as a parent, but as a partner—is a real honour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fury has a rich history of excellence and community spirit, and I’m excited to help carry that forward under the new banner of Signs Express Fury. Here’s to a fantastic season ahead and many more to come.”

Signs Express Fury are gearing up for the new basketball campaign getting underway with the club’s senior men’s side back in action tomorrow night. Over the weekend, Fury’s teams across the age groups are returning to competitive action.