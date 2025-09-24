Signs Express Falkirk Fury lose out in opening BCB Trophy clash

Scottish champions Signs Express Falkirk Fury suffered a heavy defeat in their opening BCB Trophy group game, going down by 42 points on the road to Yorkshire Dragons in Halifax.

The English side were unstoppable from beyond the arc, draining 18 three-pointers as they powered past Fury, with a final tally of 54 points coming from long range.

The game started promisingly for the Falkirk side, who matched the semi-professional Dragons in the opening quarter. Ali Fraser was dominant inside, scoring 12 of Fury’s 24 first-quarter points, while Murray Hendry added 7 to help level the score at 24–24 after ten minutes.

In the second period, Fury kept battling, and back-to-back threes from Bantu Burroughs saw them within 10 points at 50–40. But the Dragons finished the half strongly, pushing the score out to 61–42 at the break.

Ali Fraser (Photo: Gary Smith)

Jonny Bunyan opened the third with a long-range three and Fraser continued to trouble the defence, but Yorkshire extended their lead further with a competitive 24–18 quarter. By the final stanza the deficit had grown to 25, and with the Dragons’ shooters in rhythm there was no way back for Fury.

Fraser finished as Fury’s top scorer with 21 points, while Hendry added 19. Burroughs and Bunyan hit two threes each, but American guard Javon Daniels – who had combined for 14 threes in Fury’s opening two Scottish League games – was restricted to just one, leaving the team with only five triples in total.

Head coach John Bunyan praised his players’ efforts despite the loss. He said: “Yorkshire have clearly put together a strong side and with players like Corey Johnson and Nick Lewis they have huge three-point firepower. We brought in former Fury player Oscar Baldwin for the game and Oscar did a great job for us. With our focus more inside than perimeter we did compete well, particularly in the opening period, but it was clear as the game went on transition was a key factor. The game was a great experience for our younger players and we look forward to our two remaining BCB games which will be played at home.”

Fury now turn their attention to two crucial home ties in the group stage at Grangemouth Sports Complex. They host Edinburgh Blaze while this newspaper goes to press and they then take on English side Newcastle Knights on Saturday.