Signs Express Falkirk Fury fired up for return to SBC action as basketball returns

Signs Express Falkirk Fury begin their 2025–26 campaign this weekend, with ten of the club’s 16 teams in action.

The spotlight falls first on Friday night at Grangemouth Sports Complex, where the Senior Men’s team host Grampian Ignite in an 8pm tip-off. John Bunyan’s side will look to defend both their SBC Division 1 and Play-off crowns, with the veteran coach entering his 27th season at the helm.

Fury’s roster remains largely unchanged, with stalwarts Jonny Bunyan, Bantu Burroughs, Ali Fraser, Murray Hendry, Eddy Leginas, Ziggy Dauksas, Adnan Jalil, Javon Daniels and captain Keith Bunyan all returning. They are joined by new signings Humza Fadel (Glasgow Rens) and Hamish Taylor (Newcastle), along with former Fury juniors Robbie Gilmour and Jack Shand. Forward Lewis Nairn completes the 15-player squad, while ex-Glasgow Rocks forward Oscar Baldwin is expected to bolster the team in the British BCB Trophy.

Head coach John Bunyan said: “We are fortunate to return with literally the same team as last season, which gives us great chemistry right away. With experienced internationals like Jonny, Ali, Bantu and Murray, alongside our long-serving Lithuanian duo Eddy and Ziggy, plus Javon back for a third year, we have a strong core. Add in the energy from our young players and Oscar Baldwin’s quality for the BCB games, and we’re in a very good position.”

Falkirk Fury’s senior men and coaching staff pose with the SBC Division 1 Championship trophy, held by captain Jonny Bunyan (Photo: Kai Mungall)

As well as domestic competition, Fury will make their debut in the BCB Trophy, facing Newcastle Knights, Yorkshire Dragons and Scottish rivals Boroughmuir Blaze in the group stages.

The action-packed weekend continues with several home games at GSC. On Saturday, the Cadette Women meet Inverness Lions (2pm), followed by the Junior Women against Ayr Storm (4pm). On Sunday, last season’s treble-winning Junior Men host North Lanarkshire Chiefs (2pm), with the Cadet Men facing Glasgow Rens earlier at midday.

Elsewhere, Fury’s U14 boys and girls travel to Aberdeen and Dundee respectively for National Challenge competition, while the Senior Men 2 and Cadet Men 2 sides go on the road to face West Edinburgh Warriors and West Lothian Wolves.

Admission for tomorrow’s Senior Men opener opens at 7.30pm, with spectators welcome across all games.