Shitokai Karate award black belts at grading

Shitokai Karate Club members from around Scotland came together on Sunday at Grangemouth Sports Complex for the annual course and grading which was supervised by chief instructor Tommy Morris.

Several martial arts students passed their grading and many were awarded new black belts.

Overseen by Paul Lapsley – Adam Scott, Jennifer Park, Harris Forster and Chloe Glenn received their juniors Shodan Ho (Black belt). Bethany Scott, Gemma Osborne and Simon Morley received juniors 1st Dan.

Neil Kirkaldy, Sophie Osborne and Andrew McCormack received their senior Shodan-Ho.

Neil Campbell received his senior first Dan.

Christopher Sutherland and Ferdinard Geisler both received their second Dan and Andrew Guy received his third Dan.

For information on the club’s full time martial arts centre please check out the new website www.kobeosakascotland.com