Sensational Signs Express Fury reach British basketball semi-finals

Signs Express Fury posted one of the biggest results in Scottish grassroots basketball for 30 years last weekend with a sensational 79-66 away win against Nottingham Hoods to reach the British Basketball Championship BCB Trophy semi-finals.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to major contributions from Ali Fraser (23 points) and Murray Hendry (20 points), Fury earned their third straight win in this season’s tournament to qualify for the last four.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: "This has been a huge effort from the players after losing out in our opening game to winning three in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As Scottish champions we are certainly aware of flying the flag for Scottish basketball and the players have really stepped up and delivered.

Fury Senior Men beating Newcastle Knights in earlier group game in British Basketball Championship BCB Trophy (Pics Gary Smith)

"Nottingham were fancied to go all the way to the final and for us to beat them is no mean achievement for a grassroots club from Falkirk.

"The fact we played these four BCB games in under two weeks is a testimony to the resilience of our players and we look forward to the semi-final ahead.

"I would also like to thank our sponsors Signs Express Falkirk for their additional support in what has been and continues to be a successful but expensive campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-finals will see Fury Senior Men host Yorkshire Dragons on an unconfirmed date, with Birmingham Rockets playing Milton Keynes Breakers in the other tie.

Fury's Jonny Bunyan takes on Newcastle

Fury were one of two Scottish clubs initially in the 16-team competition which also included 14 British Championship League English sides start in four groups of four.

After losing their first group game at Yorkshire Dragons, Fury added centre Fahro Alihodzic and American Prince Onwas to their line-up before producing sensational home wins over Boroughmuir Blaze and Newcastle Knights to finish group runners-up.

And their quarter-final against group 3 winners Hoods saw Fury dominate most of the game, winning every quarter and at one stage taking an 18-point lead over their English rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While all the English BCB sides are semi-professional, half of Fury's side are former pro players. Jonny Bunyan, Bantu Burroughs, Princeton Onwas, Murray Hendry, Fahro Alihodzic and Ali Fraser mostly have all had lengthy careers in pro leagues, at some point having played together with pro sides the Glasgow Rocks and Caledonia Gladiators.

Recent Fury signing Fahro Alihodzic versus Newcastle

Fraser was unstoppable against Hoods as Fury edged the first quarter 20-18. An early three from Jonny Bunyan saw him being closely guarded on the perimeter with options opening up inside for Fraser, Alihodzic and Hendry.

Ahead 40-33 at the half, Fury moved up a gear in the third quarter to go 66-49 up by the end of the period.

The Scottish side used their experience and size to see out the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince Onwas finished on 11 points and ten rebounds with Fahro Alihodzic on ten points and eight rebounds.

Fury kept a tight rotation with only seven players in the game. Bunyan, Burroughs and Leginas controlled from the guard spot as Fury racked up big numbers inside with 58 points in the paint and a 70% conversion rate.