Seconds out now for round three for Traynor

Denny Warrior Kevin Traynor won his second professional bout of the year in Aberdeen on Saturday night.

The Urban Guerillas trained fighter saw off Ghanaian Emmanuel Allotey on Lee McGregor’s Knockout Christmas Cracker bill at the Northern Hotel.

The well supported boxer, who works for Falkirk Council and hails from Denny, started confidently and ensured the fight, like his first bout, was over within the opening three minutes.

This time he took a little longer to dispose of Allotey, though the performance was no less impressive with Trynor dodging some wild punches and shaping up well defensively before working the body to see off his opponent – one of three boxers making their way to the Granite City from the west African country.

He commented to his fans on Facebook: “Lad was a unit but took my time and got him out of there via left hook to the body!”

Traynor was also on the bill for the ‘Fighting the Stigma’ event in Livingston this summer and won his first pro fight after a long lay-off in October against Ilgvars Krauklis.