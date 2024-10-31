Scottish Cup quarter-final action for Falkirk Fury teams this weekend

Fury are out for more cup success (Photo: Gary Smith)

All of Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s six top SBC sides will be in Scottish Cup quarter-final action this weekend, writes John Bunyan.

Five of the teams are playing at home in Grangemouth and three of the six are defending the Scottish Cup titles they won in season 23-24.

In an incredible trophy winning season in 23-24, Fury took three of the six Scottish Cup titles available and defending these trophies will be challenging for the senior men who face Dunfermline Reign on Friday at GSC with a 7.50pm tip coming off a league loss to Reign.

On Saturday, the junior men, are on the road at Dundee. Fury's third cup winners last season, the cadet men, will travel to Highland Bears with a much-changed team, with five players set to return the fold after losing out to the same team last time out on league duty.

The junior women's game could well produce the eventual cup winner as unbeaten Fury face an also unbeaten Blaze side.

The cadet men face Dundee in what could be a close match going either way while the senior woman face Boroughmuir Blaze with both teams posting similar league scores this season, again in what could be a very close contest.

Spectators are welcome to all home games but expect packed crowds for the senior men’s game against Reign game on Friday and for the junior women’s game at 10am Saturday. High noon sees the cadette women taking on Highland Bears.

Two hours later is the senior women tie. The cadet men round things off at 4pm against Dundee at Grangemouth Sports Complex.