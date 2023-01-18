Scottish Cup holders Falkirk Fury knocked out of this year's competition by St Mirren

After being level with the Paisley side 76-76 at full time, the visitors snatched a late win.

Lithuanian point guard Eddy Leginas had had a shot to win the game in normal time but he agonisingly saw his effort go in and out of the basket, after a brilliant passing move from fellow guard Bantu Burroughs.

The game started well for both sides, with a high rate of execution and at 15-12 to Fury after the opening 5 minutes, the Sony Centre sponsored side had gone six from ten from the field with American Javon Daniels and Burroughs hitting three consecutive triples.

Bantu Burroughs in action against St Mirren as Falkirk Fury lost out in overtime to crash out of the Scottish Cup (Photo: Alex Johnson)

The opening quarter ended at 19 apiece and was anyone's game. That opening stanza had seen Fury sharing the ball well with no fewer than six scorers on the scoresheet.

The second quarter saw Fury take control of the game and take a ten point lead as Leginas went on a scoring frenzy, hitting 15 of Fury's 25 second quarter points.

With a five point 44-39 lead at the half, Fury had competed well and knew a good third quarter would be key to getting the win.

That did not happen as Saints pulled the five back and then led by four points going into the final stanza at 64-60 in what was a thrilling cup tie.

Head coach John Bunyan (Pics by Alex Johnson)

The final period saw Burroughs grab eight points personal to add to his growing tally, with Lithuanian forward Ziggy Dauksas getting two big baskets down the stretch.

However, it was veteran Scott Russell who came off the bench for Fury in the final minutes and tied the game with two massive free throws to make it 76 apiece.

Russell was the only player to get a point in overtime as Fury crashed out of the cup that they have won five out of the previous eight campaigns.

Bantu Burrough's led the players scoring with 25 points, with Leginas on 19 points, with Jalil then on nine points.

Action from the game against St Mirren

“This was a tough loss for the players, the fans and all connected with the club,” head coach John Bunyan admitted after the match. “We have a tremendous record in the cup and of course the league in the past ten years and any loss is tough, but is even more so, when it's in overtime.

"While the focus will be on Eddy's final shot in normal time to win the game, we have to look at the many other areas where we could and perhaps should have taken the match in normal time.

"We started well and before the game, would have taken the five point lead we had. We only lost one quarter of the four in the game and that was the third where we just did not execute well and crucially allowed Saints four 3’s in the second part of that period.

“Saints got the job done in overtime and they deservedly took the tie. We need to now focus on winning all our remaining league games and see where that leaves us.

Action from the game against St Mirren