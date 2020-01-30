Scottish Cup final: Silverware service for Fury’s two finalist teams

Sony Centre Fury are looking for a Scottish Cup Final double this weekend as their in form U16 and U18 Women’s teams face off against City of Edinburgh and Glasgow Lady Rocks respectively.

Both teams recorded Scottish Div 1 Championship wins at the weekend.

The U16 team defeated Glasgow City 98-40, with captain Emily Melrose and guard Sophie Cram leading all scorers with 20points apiece. The Scotland internationals will be seen as key threats by Kool Kats, who top the League table with Fury in second spot.

Fury led comfortably throughout their weekend warm-up win, with Olivia Mitchell on 12 and Chelsey Hughes 10 points also among the double figure scoring.

Rebeccca Lonsdale’s side have failed to defeat the Kats side in their 2 league meetings this season, so the capital team will start as favourites, however the last time the sides met it was a close match and Fury will go into the final with confidence on the back of their 54pt league win over Glasgow.

Lonsdale, who coached Fury U14Girls to Scottish Cup and Scottish National Challenge titles in season 18-19 said: “The team are really excited – a number of them experienced the buzz last season with our U14 Girls and we have really developed as a group on and off court as the season has progressed.

“We will need to be at our best to get the win, but I know the players are capable of some great basketball, consistency will be key for us throughout the game. We have some strength in depth and the team are led by a great captain in Emily Melrose.’

Fury’s Junior Women’s U18 side also recorded a win over Glasgow City in their build up, to their cup final this week-end, where they face the Glasgow Lady Rocks. Coach Kim Flockhart’s side, like their U16 team-mates, also sit in second spot in their League, after leading the Championship almost all season.

She said: “We are happy going in as the underdogs against the Rocks - there is not the same expectation on us and while we have been at the top of the Championship almost all season, Rocks have had games in hand and it’s the Scottish Cup where we see a real chance for a title.

“Our team is real mix of experienced players and some great young players. We will have to execute well, cope with their size and aggression on the ball and if we do all these things, then we will do well.”

The team’s 59-45 win over City at the weekend sees the Falkirk side go into the final with confidence. Some solid defence over Glasgow saw them restrict their West of Scotland opponents to single digits in the first and third periods, with Scotland international Abby Rutter leading the team in scoring with 24pts that included five of her trademark threes. Captain Katie McEwan, also a Scotland international, had 10pts, as did Cadette captain Emily Melrose.

Both finals are at the Lagoon in Paisley with tickets available on the door or via basketballScotland website. The cadettes begin at 11am and the junior women’s tip-off is 3pm.