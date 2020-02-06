Scottish Cup final: Falkirk Fury 51 Edinburgh Kool Kats 72 - under-16s

Sony Centre Fury cadettes' team could not maintain a great start in their Scottish Cup final at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley.

Foul trouble and poor finishing were issues for the hard working Falkirk side – who eventually went down 72-51 to Edinburgh Kool Kats.

Picture: Donald Stewart

Captain Emily Melrose – who had had an outstanding game for Fury JW in their Cup Final on Saturday was triple teamed on Sunday and struggled to recapture her JW form.

Abby Reid sparked Fury in the opening period with two big three pointers after Melrose had opened for Fury from the free throw line.The game in that opening period was exciting and close, with both teams playing well at both ends of the floor.

Melrose followed Reid’s back to back threes with another two points and Sophie Cram, Emily Dagger and Jess Cowan all added to Fury’s 16-point first quarter tally to the Kats 17.

The capital side had beaten Fury in both league encounters but it was clear from the first that the sides were well matched. However foul trouble cost Fury as they were forced to make a number of subs throughout the second and a failure to execute and stop Kats finding their rhythm, saw Fury trail by 18 at the half.

Fury. Picture: Rebecca Lonsdale

The third proved to the Sony sponsored side’s best quarter, winning it 19-16 to reduce the gap to 15 going into the final period. Reid and Emily Melrose put points on the board early to get the Fury fans back into the game. As the quarter progressed - five personal from Darcy Dewar and back to back baskets from Chelsey Hughes, continued to give Fury hope.

However it was Kats who got the vital starting points in the fourth, to push Fury to 20 behind and despite efforts to close the gap, it was not to be.

The final quarter saw threes from Emily Dagger and Darcy Dewar, with Dagger also getting two points on the break. For Fury Abby Reid was outstanding, top scoring with 13.

Fury coach Rebecca Lonsdale said: “For the most part we gave a good account of ourselves but the poor second quarter, gave us too much to do.This is an excellent group who continue to develop.”