Scott Stirling steals the show as Falkirk Vics ace Round the Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial Race
The flat course is popular with those looking for fast times and this year did not disappoint the many serious runners trying their best for a podium position or to improve on a previous year’s time, despite the efforts of the wind which seemed to be coming from all directions.
Local running star Scott Stirling, who recently took part in the World Athletics Cross Country Championship in Belgrade, breezed round the course and finished a clear first place overall winner in 30:10.
Second place behind the Falkirk Harriers runner went to Fergus Roberts from Ochil Hill Runners who crossed the line in 31:28 and Jamie Philpott was third in 31:46.
In addition to winning the race and receiving prize money, Stirling also picked up the Jim Dingwall Quaich which is presented to the first Vics male to finish.
The first female was Annabel Simpson, running for the University of the West of Scotland, in 34:11, and that saw her finish just behind her own 2022 overall first female place time of 33:25.
She also picked up the title of Scottish students 10k champion.
Second placed female was Emily McNicol, University of Glasgow in 36:20 and third was Emma Creasey, Giffnock North AC, in 37:11.
Falkirk Vics had two first place and two second place finishers for their age categories.
In addition to overall winner Stirling, Corri McGougan, one of the youngest participants in the race, was the first under-17 women in 37:41; Holly Holmes, also under-17, finished second in 42:37, which was undoubtedly a fantastic result for both.
Club icon Fiona Matheson, who looked very comfortable during the race, finished first in the women’s 60 plus category in 39:29, taking silver for the East District Masters Championships.
Grant Matheson was just behind wife Fiona, finishing a very impressive 39:45 to take second-placed veteran 60 male.
This year saw runners in every age category from under-17 to veteran 70 and the men also also had representation in the veteran 75 and 80 categories.
The oldest runner was George Inglis from Springburn Harriers.
A club spokesperson for race organisers, Falkirk Vics, hailed those who helped ensure Sunday was another successful Round the Houses: “The success of the event was down to the large number of people involved in organising it over the last few months, the volunteers, partner agencies and the many sponsors.
"Falkirk Victoria Harriers would like to thank The Foot Store, Behind the Wall, The Callanetics Studio, Moore Equipment Hire, Fusion Electrical & Civils Ltd, Patrick’s of Camelon, Hot Yoga Flow with Sarah, Peoples Safety Scaffolding, Scottish Building Society and Physioflexx Falkirk.
"Also, Police Scotland, Perfect Timing, Contraflow Ltd, Event Medical Group, Scottish Athletics, Falkirk Council and Provost Bissett for handing out the prizes.
"Finally, thanks also to the residents of Grangemouth for being patient while the road closures were in place and for accommodating the extra traffic.”