Scotland’s NBA Junior draft pit six Falkirk schools into a division mix with NBA team names

The official launch of this season’s Junior NBA was held in Edinburgh with Falkirk Fury one of six clubs selected to host a division of the programme in Scotland.

Each of five Falkirk primary schools were allocated a team during the draft – Maddiston - Houston Rockets; St Margaret’s - Dallas Mavericks; Comely Park - New Orleans Pelicans; Bonnybridge - Memphis Grizzlies; and Kinnaird - San Antonio Spurs. The schools will play each other twice over the next few months and progress to National NBA Finals.

Each school receives a full set of NBA strips in their NBA team name and two NBA basketballs.