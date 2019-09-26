Scotland’s NBA Junior draft pit six Falkirk schools into a division mix with NBA team names

Junior NBA Falkirk Schools. NBA Jnr. Makaleb McInnis and John Bunyan.
The official launch of this season’s Junior NBA was held in Edinburgh with Falkirk Fury one of six clubs selected to host a division of the programme in Scotland.

Each of five Falkirk primary schools were allocated a team during the draft – Maddiston - Houston Rockets; St Margaret’s - Dallas Mavericks;  Comely Park - New Orleans Pelicans; Bonnybridge - Memphis Grizzlies; and Kinnaird - San Antonio Spurs. The schools will play each other twice over the next few months and progress to National NBA Finals.

Each school receives a full set of NBA strips in their NBA team name and two NBA basketballs.