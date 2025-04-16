Scotland call-up for hockey duo who both started out in net at Falkirk & Linlithgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A talented goalkeeping duo – who both started out together at at Falkirk and Linlithgow Hockey Club – have earned call-ups into Scotland’s Emerging and Aspiring squads respectively.

Bryce Forbes, who plays for Hillhead, has been called up to the Emerging Boys’ group while Verity Shields, who plays for Uddingston, is in the Aspiring Girls’ group.

Both Scotland squads are heading down south to Tonbridge for a Easter Series.

The Aspiring Girls’ will take on England; Poland and USA before a final match. The Emerging Boys will go up against Belgium; England and Austria before their final placement game.

Verity Shields, who plays for Uddingston, is in Scotland’s Aspiring Girls’ group for the upcoming Easter Series which begin tomorrow afternoon (Pics by Ali Hosie/Scottish Hockey)

The girls’ opener is tomorrow against England at 1pm while the boys take on Belgium at the same time.

The tournament represent a great development opportunity for the most talented young players representing the country at their age groups.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, Bryce’s proud dad Iain hailed the duo’s achievement.

“Emerging is the younger age group with Aspiring the older age group,” he explained. “Scottish Hockey have four groups heading across Europe for the Easter Series.

Braes High pupil Bryce Forbes, who plays for Hillhead, has been called up to the Emerging Boys’ group who kick off against England (Photo: Joe Buchanan-Wollaston/Scottish Hockey)

"It is a really big thing to be included in one of the squad’s – it is just brilliant to have two local kids playing for Scotland, and it's also a sport that probably goes under the radar a little, especially around these parts.

"Bryce is only 15 and he is really excited to be invovled. It is a nice break from school, he is a pupil at Braes High School.

"This is a high performance tournament that will be a really challenge and test but it will also be a lot of fun going away with Scotland.

"Verity is 17 and has been invovled with the Scotland camps for a couple of years already. Her dad Graeme is really proud just as I am of both.

"The unique thing about all of this is the fact that both are goalkeepers who came through Falkirk & Linlithgow Hockey Club at the same time.

"I can’t imagine something like that has happened before. The club did a nice post about them being called up on their social media pages which was a nice touch.

"I have so much pride seeing both of them being invovled – it is a sport that is probably associated with certain parts of the country.”