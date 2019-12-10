Sarah Inglis clinches Barbados hat-trick

Sarah Inglis retained her half-marathon title at the Run Barbados Marathon Weekend where over the 3 days she also won the mile and finished runner up in the 10k.

Inglis, from Avonbridge, ended her successful year on a high by completing a hat-trick in the 13.1-mile event on Sunday, adding her win in 82m 16s to her joint victory in 2017 and her 2018 triumph.

She also won the women’s mile on Friday evening in 5:01 and clocked 36:20 when finishing second behind Canadian Natasha Wodak in the 10km on Saturday during the three-day festival of running on the eastern Caribbean island.

“I’m really happy. Tired, but really happy!” said Inglis, who is based in Canada and has improved across the board in 2019, with PBs in events ranging from 4:11.51 for 1500m up to 72:23 for the half-marathon.

“The race went really well and I finished strong so it was really good.

“This is the fastest time I’ve done out of the three years I’ve been here. I’m just excited that because the prize is a return trip, I can come back here next year!”