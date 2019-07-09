Sarah Ingils helps Team GB to gold after nine-year wait

Great Britain & Northern Ireland’s Sarah Inglis proudly represented Lothian Running Club in the European 10,000 metres European Cup in London on Saturday evening.

In doing so she picked up a team gold medal as part of the six-member women’s squad after her first call up in nine years.

The race, which was incorporated into the Night of 10,000 metres PBs meeting at Parliament Hill in Highgate, has an innovative format and, with circus entertainment and live music, has been described as the Glastonbury of the 10,000 metres.

Sarah, from Avonbridge, was one of three Scots in the GB & NI team who were led home by Eilish McColgan [31:16.76] who finished third, the English and Welsh trio of Alice Wright [32:27.57], Verity Ockenden [32:34.47] and Charlotte Arter [32:40.63] crossed the finish line in 9th, 12th and 14th respectively with Sarah [32:52.51] finishing 17th and fellow Scot Mhairi MacLennan [32:58.42] 20th.

On what was a great night for Scottish Athletics the race was won by Stef Twell [31:08.13] who took the British title as she wasn’t representing GB & NI.

Meanwhile, LRC’s Marsie Ewing was the leading over-60 at Sundays Crieff 10k. A multi-terrain race run over a scenic route starting from Morrison’s Academy sports ground. The course goes out over Laggan Hill past the Baird Monument and back along the banks of the River Earn via Lady Mary’s Walk.

Marsie finished in a time of 54 minutes 22 seconds to place 124th overall.

The Lothian club were also represented in the men’s race with Jim Alexander the leading finisher in 71st place in 49m 14s, he was followed home by 78th Alan Weir 49.55, 103rd Alan Robertson 52. 52 and 177th Jim Salvage.

Hannah Steel was among the prizes at the Thornton Highland Games in Fife. Hannah, who has been the Scottish Games Association’s junior female athlete of the year for the past two seasons, finished in 4th place in both the Youth’s 800 metres and 1600 metres handicaps.

Ryan Kirkland finished 3rd overall and leading under-17 in the Self Transcendence 2 miles race at the Meadows last midweek finishing in 11 minutes 15 seconds. LRC veteran Alec Agnew also ran placing 45th in 16m 02s.